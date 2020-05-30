Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $34.00 to $10.00. The stock had previously closed at $7.45, but opened at $7.24. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Macerich shares last traded at $6.81, with a volume of 8,709,414 shares.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on MAC. Piper Sandler lowered Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Macerich from $23.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine raised Macerich from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Macerich from $26.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Macerich in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.66.

In other Macerich news, President Edward C. Coppola bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.58 per share, with a total value of $139,500.00. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 360,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,770.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Doug J. Healey acquired 10,000 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.63 per share, with a total value of $56,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,927.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 171,948 shares of company stock worth $1,322,215 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macerich in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Macerich by 151.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 6,199 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Macerich in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Macerich by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 5,339 shares during the period. Finally, Jeereddi Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Macerich in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.05. The company has a market cap of $963.27 million, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.83.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $227.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.96 million. Macerich had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 10.40%. Macerich’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Macerich Co will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 29.37%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.30%.

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

