Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Stock Price Up 5.5% Following Analyst Upgrade

Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)’s share price rose 5.5% during trading on Friday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $250.00 to $335.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Lululemon Athletica traded as high as $301.49 and last traded at $300.10, approximately 4,869,525 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 146% from the average daily volume of 1,981,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $284.42.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on LULU. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $296.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $195.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.45.

In other news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 35,489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.60, for a total value of $7,899,851.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,455.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 89,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.58, for a total value of $20,000,348.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,230.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 692,916 shares of company stock valued at $132,896,980 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 200.0% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 150 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 52.5% in the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 154 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $232.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.96.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 16.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

