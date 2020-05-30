Lion Street Advisors LLC Invests $129,000 in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 508 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000. Apple comprises 0.7% of Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in Apple by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 43,499 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,411 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $40,537,000 after purchasing an additional 6,098 shares during the last quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 29,727 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,559,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,215,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its stake in Apple by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 28,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,189,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Nomura raised their target price on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Apple from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Cascend Securities cut their price objective on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.38.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $317.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $295.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $287.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,379.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.27 and a 1 year high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

