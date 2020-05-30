Life On Earth (OTCMKTS:LFER) Receives News Impact Rating of -3.00

Media stories about Life On Earth (OTCMKTS:LFER) have trended very negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Life On Earth earned a coverage optimism score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LFER opened at $0.02 on Friday. Life On Earth has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $1.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.04.

Life On Earth, Inc markets and sells functional beverages in the United States. It sells its products through distributors, as well as online. The company was formerly known as Hispanica International Delights of America, Inc and changed its name to Life On Earth, Inc in February 2018. Life On Earth, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

