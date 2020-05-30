Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYB) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $23.61

Shares of Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYB) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.61 and traded as low as $21.74. Liberty Global shares last traded at $21.81, with a volume of 2,098 shares changing hands.
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.61 and its 200 day moving average is $21.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Liberty Global stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.
Liberty Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:LBTYB)
Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.
