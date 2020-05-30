Les Ressources Yorbeau (TSE:YRB) Shares Up 20%

Les Ressources Yorbeau Inc (TSE:YRB) shares shot up 20% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.06, 714,590 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 100% from the average session volume of 356,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.04. The firm has a market cap of $13.62 million and a P/E ratio of -16.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Les Ressources Yorbeau Company Profile (TSE:YRB)

Yorbeau Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Québec and Ontario, Canada. It explores for gold and base metal properties. The company's principal properties include a 100% interest in the Rouyn property, which consists of 1 mining concession and 94 claims covering an area of approximately 2,684.88 hectares located in the south of Rouyn-Noranda, Québec; and a 100% interest in the Scott Lake property comprising 3 non-contiguous claim blocks that consists of 129 claims covering an area of approximately 6,337 hectares located in northwestern Québec.

