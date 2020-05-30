Largo Resources (CVE:LGO) PT Lowered to C$1.80 at Royal Bank of Canada

Largo Resources (CVE:LGO) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$1.90 to C$1.80 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Largo Resources from C$2.20 to C$1.50 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Eight Capital set a C$1.40 target price on Largo Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th.

Largo Resources has a twelve month low of C$0.11 and a twelve month high of C$0.81.

Largo Resources Ltd. is a natural resource development and exploration company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of mining and exploration properties located in Brazil and Canada. The Company operates through two segments: mine properties, and exploration and evaluation properties.

