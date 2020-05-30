Lanxess (ETR:LXS) PT Set at €45.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Lanxess (ETR:LXS) has been given a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 3.18% from the company’s current price.

LXS has been the subject of several other reports. HSBC set a €67.00 ($77.91) target price on Lanxess and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Nord/LB set a €44.00 ($51.16) price objective on Lanxess and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €48.00 ($55.81) price objective on Lanxess and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lanxess in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Independent Research set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on Lanxess and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €52.94 ($61.56).

Shares of LXS stock opened at €46.48 ($54.05) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.83, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €43.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of €50.91. Lanxess has a 1-year low of €25.68 ($29.86) and a 1-year high of €64.58 ($75.09).

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in five segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, Engineering Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and tire chemicals.

