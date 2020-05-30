Kintavar Exploration (CVE:KTR) Shares Up 33.3%

Kintavar Exploration Inc (CVE:KTR) shot up 33.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12, 346,104 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 335% from the average session volume of 79,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The firm has a market cap of $7.29 million and a P/E ratio of -2.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.12, a current ratio of 6.05 and a quick ratio of 5.77.

Kintavar Exploration Company Profile (CVE:KTR)

Kintavar Exploration Inc focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and evaluation of precious and base metals. It primarily holds interests in the Anik property covering an area of 145 claims totaling 8,116 hectares located in the towns of Chapais and Chibougamau; Rivière-à-l’Aigle project consisting of 161 claims totaling 9 026.07 hectares situated in the Chapais-Chibougamau region; and Mitchi property comprising 362 claims covering an area of 210 square kilometers located in the Grenville province in Quebec.

