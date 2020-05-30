Julie Holland Sells 2,000 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Stock

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) VP Julie Holland sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $101,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 73,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,709,528. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ DIOD opened at $48.64 on Friday. Diodes Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $30.51 and a fifty-two week high of $59.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.92.
Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $280.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.00 million. Diodes had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Diodes by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,673,000 after buying an additional 10,623 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Diodes by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 398,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,197,000 after buying an additional 6,630 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Diodes by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 53,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after buying an additional 15,802 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Diodes by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 125,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,079,000 after buying an additional 15,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Diodes by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 7,140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.
About Diodes
Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.
