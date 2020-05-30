Julie Holland Sells 2,000 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Stock

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) VP Julie Holland sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $101,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 73,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,709,528. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ DIOD opened at $48.64 on Friday. Diodes Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $30.51 and a fifty-two week high of $59.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.92.

Get Diodes alerts:

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $280.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.00 million. Diodes had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DIOD. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Diodes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Diodes in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Diodes in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Diodes in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Diodes by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,673,000 after buying an additional 10,623 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Diodes by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 398,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,197,000 after buying an additional 6,630 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Diodes by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 53,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after buying an additional 15,802 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Diodes by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 125,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,079,000 after buying an additional 15,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Diodes by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 7,140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

See Also: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.