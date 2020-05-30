Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on AutoZone, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AZO)

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for AutoZone in a report issued on Tuesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $12.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $12.09.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $14.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $13.80 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.42% and a negative return on equity of 95.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $15.99 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AZO. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,050.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Nomura Instinet reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $1,250.00 price target (up from $1,119.00) on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Nomura Securities lowered their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,090.00 to $1,031.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,212.35.

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $1,147.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,033.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,072.99. AutoZone has a 1 year low of $684.91 and a 1 year high of $1,274.41. The company has a market capitalization of $26.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.88.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AZO. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in AutoZone by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 56 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,471,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth approximately $404,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,776,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael M. Calbert purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $886.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,772,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,810. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.