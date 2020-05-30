J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 36,266 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $9,215,000. Apple accounts for approximately 4.8% of J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in Apple by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,753,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,102,083,000 after purchasing an additional 221,800 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $4,730,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Apple by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,568,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $754,128,000 after purchasing an additional 49,316 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in Apple by 2,180.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA grew its holdings in Apple by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 16,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AAPL. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Apple from $370.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Apple from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $285.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.38.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $317.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $295.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $287.39. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.27 and a 52-week high of $327.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,379.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.17.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,301,515.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

