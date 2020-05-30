iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) by 41.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,389 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,620,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 3,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Industrials ETF alerts:

BATS IYJ opened at $147.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.80. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $123.05 and a 12 month high of $158.32.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

See Also: Discount Rate

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.