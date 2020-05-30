iSelect (ASX:ISU) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.21

iSelect Ltd (ASX:ISU)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.21 and traded as low as $0.20. iSelect shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 49,998 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $43.57 million and a PE ratio of -18.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is A$0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$0.40.

About iSelect (ASX:ISU)

iSelect Limited provides online comparison and expert advisory services of insurance, utilities, and personal financial products in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Health, Life and General Insurance, and Energy and Telecommunications. It compares and sells private health insurance, life, car, pet, travel, and home and contents insurance; and broadband, mobile phones and plans, energy, home loans, and personal finance products.

