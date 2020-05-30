Ipsos (OTCMKTS:IPSOF) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of -4.20

News stories about Ipsos (OTCMKTS:IPSOF) have trended extremely negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Ipsos earned a media sentiment score of -4.20 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

IPSOF opened at $24.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.40. Ipsos has a 1 year low of $24.15 and a 1 year high of $29.15.

Ipsos SA, through its subsidiaries, provides survey-based research services for brands, companies, and institutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers services in the information production and analysis chain, including data collection, data processing and integration, data analysis, information delivery and presentation, and information activation.

