Investors Buy Large Volume of Universal Technical Institute Call Options (NYSE:UTI)

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 509 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 793% compared to the typical daily volume of 57 call options.

A number of brokerages have commented on UTI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Argus upgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Dougherty & Co started coverage on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.65.

Get Universal Technical Institute alerts:

NYSE UTI opened at $7.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.69. Universal Technical Institute has a 52-week low of $2.75 and a 52-week high of $9.76. The company has a market cap of $236.06 million, a PE ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.07.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.22. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $82.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Universal Technical Institute news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 41,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $292,813.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 16.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Park West Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Universal Technical Institute by 57.1% during the first quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 3,220,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,509 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Universal Technical Institute by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,668,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,862,000 after acquiring an additional 107,734 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Universal Technical Institute by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 949,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,317,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Technical Institute during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,078,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Technical Institute during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,040,000. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Universal Technical Institute

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

See Also: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Technical Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Technical Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.