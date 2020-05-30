Investors Buy Large Volume of Triumph Group Call Options (NYSE:TGI)

Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 4,432 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,321% compared to the average daily volume of 312 call options.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TGI. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Triumph Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Thursday. Barclays restated a “sell” rating on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Triumph Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Triumph Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Triumph Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.17.

NYSE:TGI opened at $7.49 on Friday. Triumph Group has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $29.38. The company has a market cap of $424.13 million, a PE ratio of -2.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.47.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a negative return on equity of 26.30%. The business had revenue of $693.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Triumph Group will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Group during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Triumph Group by 356.5% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,059 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Triumph Group by 380.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Group during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Group during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. 99.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Integrated Systems, Aerospace Structures, and Product Support. It offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, landing gear actuation systems, control system valve bodies, landing gear components and assemblies, electronic engine controls, main engine gear box assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, fuel pumps, geared transmissions and drive train components, secondary flight control systems, fuel metering units, and vibration absorbers.

