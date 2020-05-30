Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 2,223 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,149% compared to the typical daily volume of 178 put options.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baskin Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 105,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 185.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $402,000. 34.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RACE opened at $168.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $157.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.91. Ferrari has a 52 week low of $127.73 and a 52 week high of $180.95.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.32 million. Ferrari had a return on equity of 47.13% and a net margin of 18.23%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $1.2351 per share. This is a positive change from Ferrari’s previous annual dividend of $1.17. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 20th.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Ferrari from $205.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Redburn Partners raised Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Kepler Capital Markets raised Ferrari to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Ferrari from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.82.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

