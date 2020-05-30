Investors Buy Large Volume of Graphic Packaging Call Options (NYSE:GPK)

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 492 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 795% compared to the average daily volume of 55 call options.

GPK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Graphic Packaging has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

In other news, Director Larry M. Venturelli acquired 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.31 per share, for a total transaction of $91,611.00. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 138.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 9,790.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 5,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GPK opened at $14.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.26. Graphic Packaging has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $16.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

