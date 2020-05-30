Intrust Bank NA Purchases 1,756 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Intrust Bank NA grew its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,499 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 3.1% of Intrust Bank NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,783,310,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,532,304 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,505,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,137 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,039,994 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,122,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maplelane Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 100.5% in the fourth quarter. Maplelane Capital LLC now owns 5,001 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,001 shares during the last quarter. 61.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AAPL. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Apple from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Apple from $370.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Apple from $268.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.38.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at $17,301,515.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $317.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $170.27 and a one year high of $327.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $295.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $287.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,379.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.17.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 27.59%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

