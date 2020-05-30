International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Stock Price Up 35.1%

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) (TSE:ITH) rose 35.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.80 and last traded at $1.08, approximately 108,574 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 245,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.

International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) (TSE:ITH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in International Tower Hill Mines stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of International Tower Hill Mines Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) (TSE:ITH) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,818,871 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 18,903 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.97% of International Tower Hill Mines worth $981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, acquires and explores for mineral properties Canada and the United States. It holds or has rights to acquire ownership or leasehold interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

