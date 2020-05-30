Intercept Pharmaceuticals Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 3,753 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,217% compared to the typical volume of 285 put options.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ICPT shares. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $146.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Raymond James cut shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $145.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.13.

In other news, Director Paolo Fundaro sold 595,578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total value of $50,385,898.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,644,031.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 595,817 shares of company stock valued at $50,405,516. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICPT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $37,422,000. Sarissa Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 1,155,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,718,000 after acquiring an additional 295,000 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 545,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,588,000 after acquiring an additional 183,072 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 539,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,973,000 after buying an additional 147,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,425,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $72.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.32. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $47.57 and a 12-month high of $125.00.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.94) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $72.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.67 million. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 127.53% and a negative return on equity of 430.51%. The business’s revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($3.03) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -11.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases. It markets Ocaliva, an farnesoid X receptor agonist approved in the United States, the European Union, and other jurisdictions for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

