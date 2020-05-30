Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 37,704 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lowered its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 49.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,034 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 37,704 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 1.9% of Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,482,090 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $18,311,057,000 after buying an additional 789,746 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $3,783,310,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,450,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,005,385,000 after buying an additional 71,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 19,839,686 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,045,034,000 after buying an additional 1,100,533 shares in the last quarter. 61.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Apple from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Apple from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Apple from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.38.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $317.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $295.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $287.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1,379.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.17. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.27 and a 12-month high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

