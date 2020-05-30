Installed Building Products Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:IBP)

Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 966 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,832% compared to the typical volume of 50 call options.

NYSE:IBP opened at $66.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.61. Installed Building Products has a 1 year low of $29.02 and a 1 year high of $80.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.46.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $397.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.87 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 45.79% and a net margin of 4.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Installed Building Products will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IBP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Installed Building Products from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine raised Installed Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. TheStreet raised Installed Building Products from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Installed Building Products in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Nomura Instinet increased their price objective on Installed Building Products from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.42.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $5,416,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,694,436.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vikas Verma bought 20,000 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.29 per share, with a total value of $865,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 85,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,692,940.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the first quarter worth $31,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

