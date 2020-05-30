Infomedia (ASX:IFM) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.62

Infomedia Limited (ASX:IFM) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.62 and traded as low as $1.55. Infomedia shares last traded at $1.57, with a volume of 747,860 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is A$1.62 and its 200-day moving average price is A$1.90. The firm has a market cap of $499.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04.

In other Infomedia news, insider Jonathan Rubinsztein sold 1,875,000 shares of Infomedia stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$1.86 ($1.32), for a total transaction of A$3,491,250.00 ($2,476,063.83).

Infomedia Ltd., a technology company, develops and supplies electronic parts catalogues and service quoting software systems for the parts and service sectors of the automotive industry worldwide. The company offers parts solutions, such as Microcat LIVE, Microcat MARKET, and Auto PartsBridge that allow users to identify replacement parts manufactured by original equipment companies; Microcat CRM, an online customer relationship management system that connects the sales channel from original equipment manufacturer to wholesale customer; Microcat Messenger, a messaging app; and Microcat EPC Origins.

