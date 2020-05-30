Iberdrola (BME:IBE) PT Set at €9.00 by Berenberg Bank

Iberdrola (BME:IBE) has been assigned a €9.00 ($10.47) price target by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on IBE. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.70 ($11.28) target price on Iberdrola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.00 ($11.63) price target on Iberdrola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a €11.00 ($12.79) price target on Iberdrola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. HSBC set a €11.30 ($13.14) price target on Iberdrola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a €9.75 ($11.34) price target on Iberdrola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €10.00 ($11.63).

Iberdrola has a twelve month low of €5.87 ($6.83) and a twelve month high of €7.30 ($8.49).

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Iberdrola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iberdrola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.