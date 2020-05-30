Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.11 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) to report sales of $1.11 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Hubbell’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.20 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.03 billion. Hubbell reported sales of $1.20 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hubbell will report full-year sales of $4.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.24 billion to $4.59 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.23 billion to $4.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hubbell.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 8.77%. Hubbell’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 EPS.

HUBB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hubbell from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cfra dropped their price target on Hubbell from $163.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Hubbell from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Hubbell from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Hubbell has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.43.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hubbell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 142.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hubbell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUBB opened at $124.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.29. Hubbell has a 1-year low of $85.62 and a 1-year high of $155.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is 44.83%.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

Recommended Story: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hubbell (HUBB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.