Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) Position Raised by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 73.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,654 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hub Group in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Hub Group in the first quarter valued at $47,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hub Group by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Hub Group by 62.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hub Group in the first quarter valued at $194,000. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HUBG. BidaskClub cut Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target (down from $64.00) on shares of Hub Group in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Hub Group from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Hub Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.13.

NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $46.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.14. Hub Group Inc has a 52-week low of $36.51 and a 52-week high of $60.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $838.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.88 million. Hub Group had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 2.70%. Hub Group’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Hub Group Inc will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

