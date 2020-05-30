HT&E (ASX:HT1) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.20

Shares of HT&E Ltd (ASX:HT1) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.20 and traded as low as $1.15. HT&E shares last traded at $1.15, with a volume of 114,522 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is A$1.20 and its 200 day moving average is A$1.45. The company has a market cap of $321.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.00.

In other news, insider Ciaran Davis 143,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th.

HT&E Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and entertainment company in Australia and Hong Kong. It operates through three segments: Australian Radio Network, HK Outdoor, and Digital Investments. The company owns and operates Australian Radio Network under the brands of the KIIS Network, Pure Gold Network, iHeartRadio, The Edge96.One, and Mix106.3 Canberra.

