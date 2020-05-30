Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) vs. Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) Financial Comparison

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) and Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Horace Mann Educators has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mercury General has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Horace Mann Educators and Mercury General’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Horace Mann Educators $1.43 billion 1.05 $184.44 million $2.20 16.60 Mercury General $3.97 billion 0.56 $320.09 million $2.60 15.47

Mercury General has higher revenue and earnings than Horace Mann Educators. Mercury General is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Horace Mann Educators, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Horace Mann Educators pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Mercury General pays an annual dividend of $2.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.3%. Horace Mann Educators pays out 54.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Mercury General pays out 96.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Horace Mann Educators has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years and Mercury General has increased its dividend for 34 consecutive years. Mercury General is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Horace Mann Educators and Mercury General’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Horace Mann Educators 11.98% 6.45% 0.81% Mercury General 1.23% 8.88% 2.68%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

100.0% of Horace Mann Educators shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.2% of Mercury General shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Horace Mann Educators shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 34.3% of Mercury General shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Horace Mann Educators and Mercury General, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Horace Mann Educators 0 0 1 0 3.00 Mercury General 1 1 0 0 1.50

Horace Mann Educators presently has a consensus target price of $45.00, suggesting a potential upside of 23.22%. Mercury General has a consensus target price of $50.00, suggesting a potential upside of 24.29%. Given Mercury General’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Mercury General is more favorable than Horace Mann Educators.

Summary

Mercury General beats Horace Mann Educators on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through four segments: Property and Casualty, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products. The company markets its products through its sales force of full-time exclusive distributors and independent agents to K-12 teachers, administrators, and other employees of public schools and their families. Horace Mann Educators Corporation was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Springfield, Illinois.

Mercury General Company Profile

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. Its automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards. The company sells its policies through a network of independent agents, 100% owned insurance agents, and direct channels in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Texas, and Virginia. Mercury General Corporation was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

