Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) versus Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) Financial Comparison

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) and Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Hope Bancorp alerts:

This table compares Hope Bancorp and Ames National’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hope Bancorp 21.13% 7.63% 0.99% Ames National 24.35% 8.86% 1.02%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Hope Bancorp and Ames National, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hope Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Ames National 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Hope Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. Ames National pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Hope Bancorp pays out 41.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hope Bancorp has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Ames National has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hope Bancorp and Ames National’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hope Bancorp $734.47 million 1.65 $171.04 million $1.35 7.28 Ames National $64.81 million 2.84 $17.19 million N/A N/A

Hope Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Ames National.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.7% of Hope Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.6% of Ames National shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of Hope Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of Ames National shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Hope Bancorp has a beta of 1.73, indicating that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ames National has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ames National beats Hope Bancorp on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides commercial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, and other business related financing needs; commercial real estate loans; small business administration (SBA) loans; and consumer loans, such as auto, home equity, single-family mortgage, and signature loans. In addition, the company offers trade finance services, including the issuance and negotiation of letters of credit, as well as handles documentary collections; commercial equipment lease financing; and warehouse lines of credit to mortgage loan originators. Further, it provides cash management services, such as remote deposit capture, lock box, and ACH origination services; investment and wealth management services; mobile banking; debit and credit card services; foreign exchanges services, safe deposit boxes, and other customary bank services; and Internet banking and bill-pay services, as well as operates automated teller machines. As of February 27, 2019, the company operated 63 full-service branches in California, Washington, Texas, Illinois, New York, New Jersey, Virginia, Georgia, and Alabama; SBA loan production offices in Seattle, Denver, Dallas, Atlanta, Portland, Oregon, New York City, Northern California, and Houston; a commercial loan production office in Northern California and Seattle; residential mortgage loan production offices in California; and a representative office in Seoul, Korea. The company was formerly known as BBCN Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to Hope Bancorp, Inc. in August 2016. Hope Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Ames National Company Profile

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking services primarily in the central, north-central, and south-central Iowa counties of Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, and Story. The company offers a range of deposits, including checking, savings, and accounts; and time deposits of various types, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit. It also provides loans, such as short-term and medium-term commercial and agricultural real estate loans, residential real estate loans, equipment loans, vehicle loans, personal loans and lines of credit, and home improvement loans, as well as agricultural and business operating loans and lines of credit; and originates mortgage loans for sale into the secondary market. In addition, the company offers cash management, merchant credit card processing, safe deposit box, wire transfer, direct deposit of payroll and social security check, and automated/video teller machine access services; and automatic drafts for various accounts, as well as trust services comprising wealth management services. Further, it provides farm management, investment, and custodial services for individuals, businesses, and non-profit organizations; and online management, mobile banking, and private banking services. The company was founded in 1903 and is based in Ames, Iowa.

Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.