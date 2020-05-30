Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $34.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.25% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products. Its brand portfolio includes branded, injectables and generic. Branded segment offers dosage forms and strengths in the anti-infective, cardiovascular, diabetes, central nervous system, oncology and respiratory. Injectables segment offers dosage for CNS, controlled substances, anti-infective, cardiovascular and oncology in form of liquid, semi-liquid and powdered form. Generics segment offers dosage for therapeutic including analgesic, anti-infective, anti-inflammatory, cardiovascular, CNS, respiratory and hormonal. Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Get Hikma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HKMPF opened at $32.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $19.75 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.77. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 0.44.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment manufactures, markets, and sells generic injectable products for therapeutic categories, including oncology and anti-viral products to hospitals.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hikma Pharmaceuticals (HKMPF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.