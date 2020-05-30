Hexindai (NASDAQ:HX) Trading 196.9% Higher

Shares of Hexindai Inc – (NASDAQ:HX) traded up 196.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.51 and last traded at $1.43, 5,406,719 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 4,103% from the average session volume of 128,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.

The stock has a market capitalization of $61.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.52.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hexindai stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Hexindai Inc – (NASDAQ:HX) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,026,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 168,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.96% of Hexindai worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hexindai Inc operates a consumer lending marketplace that facilitates loans in China. It primarily focuses on facilitating medium-sized credit loans. The company provides borrowers a range of products based on customer segmentation data and tailored to the specific needs of the emerging middle class; and investors various types of investment products.

