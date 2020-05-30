Hemp (OTCMKTS:HEMP) Given Daily Media Impact Rating of 0.60

News headlines about Hemp (OTCMKTS:HEMP) have trended somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Hemp earned a media sentiment score of 0.60 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

OTCMKTS:HEMP opened at $0.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.01. Hemp has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.03.

About Hemp

Hemp Inc produces products made from industrial hemp. The company also offers products and services to the medical and recreational marijuana industries. It also develops and operates a website providing entertainment and news related to medical marijuana industry. The company was formerly known as Marijuana, Inc and changed its name to Hemp, Inc in June 2012.

