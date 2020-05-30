Head-To-Head Contrast: Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) and Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) and Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Norwood Financial and Lakeland Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Norwood Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00 Lakeland Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Norwood Financial and Lakeland Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Norwood Financial 25.83% 10.33% 1.15% Lakeland Financial 32.24% 14.04% 1.66%

Dividends

Norwood Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Lakeland Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Lakeland Financial pays out 35.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Norwood Financial has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years and Lakeland Financial has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

Norwood Financial has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lakeland Financial has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.8% of Norwood Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.4% of Lakeland Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.6% of Norwood Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of Lakeland Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Norwood Financial and Lakeland Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Norwood Financial $54.06 million 2.93 $14.22 million N/A N/A Lakeland Financial $260.21 million 4.24 $87.05 million $3.38 12.69

Lakeland Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Norwood Financial.

Summary

Lakeland Financial beats Norwood Financial on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Norwood Financial Company Profile

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits. It also provides various loans, such as commercial loans comprising lines of credit, revolving credit, term loans, mortgages, secured lending products, and letter of credit facilities; municipal finance lending; construction loans for commercial construction projects and single-family residences; land loans; consumer loans; mortgage lending to finance principal residences and second home dwellings; and indirect dealer financing of new and used automobiles, boats, and recreational vehicles. In addition, the company offers investment securities services; trust and investment products; and cash management, direct deposit, remote deposit capture, mobile deposit capture, mobile payment, automated clearing house activity, title and real estate settlement, and Internet and mobile banking services. Further, it is involved in the annuity and mutual fund sale, and discount brokerage activities, as well as insurance agency business. The company serves consumers, businesses, nonprofit organizations, and municipalities. It operates 14 offices in Northeastern Pennsylvania; and 12 offices in Delaware and Sullivan Counties, New York, as well as 27 automated teller machines. The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Honesdale, Pennsylvania.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans. The company also offers retail and merchant credit card services; corporate treasury management, wealth advisory, and trust services; retail brokerage services, including various financial and investment products, such as annuities and life insurance; and Internet business banking and online treasury management services. It serves commercial real estate, manufacturing, agriculture, construction, retail, wholesale, finance and insurance, accommodation and food services, and health care industries. As of January 25, 2019, the company operated 50 offices in Northern and Central Indiana. Lakeland Financial Corporation was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana.

