Head to Head Contrast: Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) & American International Group (NASDAQ:AIG)

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) and American International Group (NYSE:AIG) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.5% of Cincinnati Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.2% of American International Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.4% of Cincinnati Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of American International Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Cincinnati Financial has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American International Group has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Cincinnati Financial and American International Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cincinnati Financial 3 3 0 0 1.50 American International Group 0 6 8 0 2.57

Cincinnati Financial presently has a consensus price target of $78.43, indicating a potential upside of 33.04%. American International Group has a consensus price target of $42.75, indicating a potential upside of 42.22%. Given American International Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe American International Group is more favorable than Cincinnati Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Cincinnati Financial and American International Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cincinnati Financial 25.20% 7.24% 2.69% American International Group 8.59% 4.31% 0.54%

Dividends

Cincinnati Financial pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. American International Group pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Cincinnati Financial pays out 57.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. American International Group pays out 27.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Cincinnati Financial has raised its dividend for 59 consecutive years. American International Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cincinnati Financial and American International Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cincinnati Financial $7.92 billion 1.20 $2.00 billion $4.20 14.04 American International Group $49.75 billion 0.52 $3.35 billion $4.59 6.55

American International Group has higher revenue and earnings than Cincinnati Financial. American International Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cincinnati Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

American International Group beats Cincinnati Financial on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation. It also offers director and officer liability insurance, contract and commercial surety bonds, and fidelity bonds; coverage for property, liability, and business interruption; and machinery and equipment coverage. The Personal Lines Insurance segment provides personal auto insurance; homeowners insurance; and dwelling fire, inland marine, personal umbrella liability, and watercraft coverages to individuals. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment offers commercial casualty insurance that covers businesses for third-party liability from accidents occurring on their premises or arising out of their operations, such as injuries sustained from products; and commercial property insurance, which insures buildings, inventory, equipment, and business income from loss or damage due to various causes, such as fire, wind, hail, water, theft, and vandalism. The Life Insurance segment provides term life insurance products; universal life insurance products; worksite products, such as term life, whole life, and disability insurance; and whole life insurance products, as well as markets deferred annuities and immediate annuities. The Investments segment invests in fixed-maturity investments, including taxable and tax-exempt bonds, and redeemable preferred stocks; and equity investments comprising common and nonredeemable preferred stocks. The company also offers commercial leasing and financing services; and insurance brokerage services. Cincinnati Financial Corporation was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Fairfield, Ohio.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc. provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance. It also provides professional liability insurance products for a range of businesses and risks, including directors and officer's liability, mergers and acquisitions, fidelity, employment practices, fiduciary liability, cyber risk, kidnap and ransom, and errors and omissions insurance. In addition, this segment offers personal auto and property insurance, voluntary and sponsor-paid personal accident, and supplemental health products; extended warranty insurance products; and travel insurance products. Its Life and Retirement segment offers variable annuities, fixed index and fixed annuities, and retail mutual funds; group mutual funds, fixed annuities, and variable annuities, as well as individual annuity and investment products, and financial planning and advisory services; and term life and universal life insurance. This segment also provides stable value wrap products, and structured settlement and pension risk transfer annuities; and corporate- and bank-owned life insurance and guaranteed investment contracts. This segment sells its products through independent marketing organizations, independent insurance agents, financial advisors, direct marketing, banks, wirehouses, and broker-dealers. The company's Legacy Portfolio segment offers legacy insurance products. American International Group, Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

