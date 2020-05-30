Halma (LON:HLMA) Hits New 52-Week High at $2,287.43

Shares of Halma plc (LON:HLMA) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,287.43 ($30.09) and last traded at GBX 2,276 ($29.94), with a volume of 83637 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,224 ($29.26).

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Friday, May 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,080 ($27.36) price objective (up from GBX 1,980 ($26.05)) on shares of Halma in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Halma to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,929 ($25.37).

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,131.33 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,076.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.87, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $8.69 billion and a PE ratio of 49.05.

Halma plc provides process and infrastructure safety, medical, and environmental and analysis products worldwide. Its Process Safety segment offers safety systems for warehousing and hazardous industrial processes; gas detection instruments; pressure management products; interlocking systems for safeguarding dangerous machines; pipeline corrosion monitoring products and systems; and process safety systems.

