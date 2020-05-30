H. Lundbeck A/S- (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

H. Lundbeck A/S- (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “H. Lundbeck A/S is an international pharmaceutical company engaged in the research and development, production, marketing and sale of pharmaceuticals across the world. Its products are targeted at disorders like depression and anxiety, schizophrenia, insomnia, Huntington’s, epilepsies, Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases. The Company is involved in the development of new and improved drugs for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. H. Lundbeck A/S is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded H. Lundbeck A/S- from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th.

HLUYY stock opened at $38.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 0.63. H. Lundbeck A/S- has a 1 year low of $25.68 and a 1 year high of $44.60.

H. Lundbeck A/S- Company Profile

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's principal products include Abilify Maintena for schizophrenia; Brintellix/Trintellix to treat depression; Northera for treating symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; Onfi for Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; and Rexulti to treat depression/schizophrenia.

