Growthpoint Properties Australia (ASX:GOZ) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.94

Shares of Growthpoint Properties Australia Ltd (ASX:GOZ) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.94 and traded as low as $2.86. Growthpoint Properties Australia shares last traded at $2.90, with a volume of 2,188,108 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.25, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of A$2.94 and a 200-day moving average price of A$3.77.

Growthpoint Properties Australia Company Profile (ASX:GOZ)

Growthpoint Properties Australia is a publicly traded ASX listed A-REIT (ASX Code: GOZ) that specialises in the ownership and management of quality investment property. Growthpoint owns interests in a diversified portfolio of 59 office and industrial properties throughout Australia valued at approximately $3.9 billion and has an investment mandate to invest in office, industrial and retail property sectors.

