Gregory P. Merk Sells 2,500 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Stock

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $445,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,043 shares in the company, valued at $11,577,654. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $188.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Nordson Co. has a twelve month low of $96.46 and a twelve month high of $188.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $160.90 and its 200-day moving average is $158.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $529.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.38 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 15.70%. Nordson’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

NDSN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Nordson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Nordson from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Nordson from $171.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Nordson in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Nordson from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Nordson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDSN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Nordson in the 4th quarter valued at $86,059,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Nordson by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,495,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $202,024,000 after buying an additional 512,430 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Nordson by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 387,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,392,000 after buying an additional 195,577 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Nordson by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 364,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,231,000 after buying an additional 149,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Nordson by 7,664.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,038,000 after buying an additional 139,650 shares during the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

