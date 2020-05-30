Great Canadian Gaming Corp (TSE:GC) Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of ($1.17) Per Share

Great Canadian Gaming Corp (TSE:GC) – Stock analysts at Cormark upped their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Great Canadian Gaming in a report issued on Tuesday, May 26th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.17) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.45). Cormark currently has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Great Canadian Gaming’s FY2021 earnings at $1.68 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Great Canadian Gaming from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Great Canadian Gaming from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Great Canadian Gaming from C$35.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th.

Great Canadian Gaming stock opened at C$27.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.61. Great Canadian Gaming has a 1-year low of C$18.05 and a 1-year high of C$46.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$25.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$35.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 361.68.

Great Canadian Gaming (TSE:GC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.19) by C$0.53. The company had revenue of C$273.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$261.00 million.

Great Canadian Gaming Corporation operates gaming properties in Canada and the United States. The company's gaming properties include casinos, horse racetrack casinos, community gaming centers, and commercial bingo halls. As of December 19, 2018, it had 29 gaming, entertainment, and hospitality facilities in Ontario, British Columbia, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, and Washington State.

