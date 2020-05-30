Graphite One (CVE:GPH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.75

Graphite One Inc (CVE:GPH) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.75 and last traded at C$0.71, with a volume of 70110 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.70.

The firm has a market cap of $9.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.64, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.29.

Graphite One Company Profile (CVE:GPH)

Graphite One Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of graphitic mineral properties in the United States. Its principal project is the Graphite Creek property that consists of 176 mining claims totaling 9,583 hectares located on the Seward Peninsula of Alaska. The company was formerly known as Graphite One Resources Inc and changed its name to Graphite One Inc in March 2019.

