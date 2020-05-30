Glen Eagle Resources (CVE:GER) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.07

Glen Eagle Resources Inc (CVE:GER) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 255000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 million and a PE ratio of -4.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.09 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.82, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Glen Eagle Resources Company Profile (CVE:GER)

Glen Eagle Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mining properties in Canada and Central America. The company holds a 100% interest in the Moose Lake phosphate property with 141 claims located in St-Jean Lake area, Quebec; and the La Cobra property with one claim covering approximately 775 hectares located in the Valle Department, Honduras.

