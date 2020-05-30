Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.20

News stories about Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) have trended neutral on Saturday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Gilead Sciences earned a coverage optimism score of 0.20 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the biopharmaceutical company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $77.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $97.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.48. Gilead Sciences has a 12-month low of $60.89 and a 12-month high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 21.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.30%.

GILD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.96.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 10,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total transaction of $740,058.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,778,024.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 12,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total value of $982,223.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,896,931.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,585 shares of company stock worth $4,671,283 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

