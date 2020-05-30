General Electric (NYSE:GE) Given News Impact Rating of -1.73

News coverage about General Electric (NYSE:GE) has trended somewhat negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. General Electric earned a news sentiment score of -1.73 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the conglomerate an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

GE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of General Electric from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of General Electric from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. General Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.49.

Shares of GE opened at $6.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.91, a PEG ratio of 39.27 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.70. General Electric has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $13.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 13.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

