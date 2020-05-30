GAN (NYSE:GAN) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

GAN Limited (NYSE:GAN) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $16.50 to $24.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. GAN traded as high as $22.80 and last traded at $21.89, with a volume of 6139372 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.10.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of GAN in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

GAN Company Profile (NYSE:GAN)

GAN Limited provides enterprise Software-as-a-Service solutions for online casino gaming and online sports betting applications. It offers a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system, GameSTACK, which it licenses principally to the land-based U.S. casino operators as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming, and virtual simulated gaming.

