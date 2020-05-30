FY2022 Earnings Estimate for SilverCrest Metals Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:SILV)

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:SILV) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of SilverCrest Metals in a report issued on Wednesday, May 27th. B. Riley analyst A. Graf now expects that the company will earn $1.98 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.80. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

SilverCrest Metals (NASDAQ:SILV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03).

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SILV. Zacks Investment Research raised SilverCrest Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on SilverCrest Metals from $7.75 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on SilverCrest Metals from $10.25 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded SilverCrest Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.95.

NASDAQ SILV opened at $8.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.38. SilverCrest Metals has a twelve month low of $3.26 and a twelve month high of $9.18.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in SilverCrest Metals by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in SilverCrest Metals by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 172,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in SilverCrest Metals by 19.0% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in SilverCrest Metals by 6.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the period.

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 27 concessions totaling approximately 1,389 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

