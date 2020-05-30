FY2021 EPS Estimates for Sangoma Technologies Co. (CVE:STC) Increased by Cormark

Sangoma Technologies Co. (CVE:STC) – Stock analysts at Cormark lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sangoma Technologies in a report issued on Thursday, May 28th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.14.

Separately, Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$2.70 price objective on shares of Sangoma Technologies in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of Sangoma Technologies stock opened at C$2.30 on Friday. Sangoma Technologies has a one year low of C$1.08 and a one year high of C$2.75. The company has a market cap of $167.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.47, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.80 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.11.

Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$32.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$35.74 million.

In related news, Senior Officer William Wignall acquired 25,000 shares of Sangoma Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,587.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 570,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$674,996.21.

About Sangoma Technologies

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. It offers private branch exchange (PBX) platforms, including PBXact Cloud, a cloud based business communication platform; PBXact, an on-premise PBX phone systems; PBXact SaaS, software as a service; and FreePBX.

