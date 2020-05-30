FY2021 EPS Estimates for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Raised by Analyst

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) – Piper Sandler lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of DexCom in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 27th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now forecasts that the medical device company will post earnings of $3.21 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.06. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for DexCom’s FY2022 earnings at $3.98 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DXCM. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $278.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $270.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.77.

DXCM opened at $378.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.41, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $33.42 billion, a PE ratio of 237.93 and a beta of 0.74. DexCom has a 52 week low of $116.83 and a 52 week high of $428.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $353.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.88.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical device company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $405.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.34 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 9.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Cognios Capital LLC bought a new stake in DexCom in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in DexCom in the first quarter worth $27,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in DexCom in the first quarter worth $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DexCom by 214.3% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in DexCom in the first quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

In other DexCom news, EVP Jeffrey Moy sold 362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.10, for a total value of $100,672.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,408 shares in the company, valued at $8,456,464.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 1,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.49, for a total value of $602,114.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,021 shares of company stock valued at $25,834,471. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

