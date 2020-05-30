Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barrington Research

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Barrington Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $30.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 43.82% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on FC. ValuEngine upgraded Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Franklin Covey from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Franklin Covey from $51.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

NYSE:FC opened at $20.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.12. Franklin Covey has a 52 week low of $12.61 and a 52 week high of $41.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.57.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $53.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.30 million. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 1.89%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Franklin Covey will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Esther Kay Stepp sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total value of $68,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $678,178.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Fung bought 4,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.77 per share, for a total transaction of $100,319.10. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,131.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 26.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Covey during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 61.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Covey Company Profile

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of leadership, productivity, strategic execution, trust, sales force performance, customer loyalty, and communication effectiveness skills for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, and International Licensees.

